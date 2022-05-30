Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of Indian Air Force, posted at Central Air Command, Prayagraj has raised the bar by scaling Mt Everest on May 21. He hoist the national flag on the summit of Mt Everest and also sang national anthem. He has dedicated his feat as a tribute to all the unsung heroes and movements which contributed to India’s freedom struggle, informed IAF officials.

#WATCH | Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force climbed Mt. Everest and sang national anthem and hoisted the Indian flag on the summit of Mt. Everest on May 21: Defence PRO, Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/MVtXf2qYUQ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

