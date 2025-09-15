The internet’s obsession with adorable animals can turn them into overnight sensations. This is what happened to a red Angus cow after the animal mooed directly at the live cameras, almost as if requesting viewers for treats. Affectionately named Winnie the Moo, the cow lives at Alveus Sanctuary in Texas and has her own interactive broadcast where viewers can donate to activate her automatic feeder, instantly dropping treats into her trough. Alveus Sanctuary’s Twitch channel has already built up above 310,000 followers, with Winnie fast becoming one of its biggest stars. The non-profit organisation was founded by Twitch star Maya Higa, who provides permanent homes to dozens of rescued animal ambassadors and runs 24*7 educational streams. Moo Deng Turns 1: Internet’s Sassy, Viral Baby Pygmy Hippo Celebrates First Birthday at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Zoo.

Meet Winnie the Moo!

How Adorable!

