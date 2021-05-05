It is World Hand Hygiene Day 2021 today. The day is observed on May 5 every year and since 2020 it is has become one if the important events, given the global COVID-19 pandemic. World Hand Hygiene Day, observed by the World Health Organization (WHO), encourages people to join health workers in their efforts to practice good hand hygiene. Netizens take to Twitter to share WHO-recommended hand-washing tips, informative posts & 'Seconds Save Lives' messages on Twitter How to Make Hand-Washing Fun Ritual For Kids? From Singing Songs to Using Colourful Soaps, Here's a List of Activities Every Parent Must Try at Home!

This #WorldHandHygieneDay, I would like to encourage everyone to come forward & spread awareness about keeping our hands clean. pic.twitter.com/kX7UtP20kn — Pravat Ranjan Biswal (@pravat_mla) May 5, 2021

It is #WorldHandHygieneDay today! This year the @WHO are on calling on health and care workers and facilities to achieve effective hand hygiene action at the point of care. Find out more: https://t.co/d2cTDYvfqt#InfectionPrevention #HandHygiene #CleanYourHands pic.twitter.com/q2fV0u9J6A — Scottish Care (@scottishcare) May 5, 2021

🖐️ It's #WorldHandHygieneDay and we're aiming to improve the knowledge around when to use gloves, and why skin health is vital for enabling you to perform your role safely. Read @gallagher_rose's blog on how you can protect yourself and your patients ➡️ https://t.co/T4fSAuMQHu pic.twitter.com/USwd2sCiLf — The RCN (@theRCN) May 5, 2021

