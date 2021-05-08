It's World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2021!

#WorldRedCrossDay My deepest gratitude to the #Unstoppable volunteers of the Red Cross Society for their dedication & selfless efforts! 🙏 Their proactive response in distressing situations including the #COVID19 pandemic has been commendable. #RedCrescent pic.twitter.com/eGgFtwJfup — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 8, 2021

Tweeple Thank Red Cross Volunteers

On #WorldRedCrossDay gratitude to all #RedCross volunteers & frontline workers who are selflessly serving humanity and bringing a good change in society.@IndianRedCross pic.twitter.com/E6gWeczKjq — Dr Mehul Choksi (@DrMehulChoksi) May 8, 2021

Messages of Gratitude on World Red Cross Day

Thank you to all those who are selflessly serving humanity and bringing a good change in society….. Happy World Red Cross Day to all!#WorldRedCrossDay2021 #WorldRedCrossDay pic.twitter.com/O81ijNdlJn — Abdullah (@i_abdullah_khan) May 8, 2021

Netizens Honour Those Working Selflessly During the Pandemic

This #WorldRedCrossDay, we must be grateful to all members & volunteers of the Red Cross Society across the world, especially those who are fighting the #COVID19 pandemic, for their extraordinary efforts. Best wishes to them. #RedCrescentDay pic.twitter.com/qMHCBpuN46 — Vulgar_news (@NewsVulgar) May 8, 2021

More Messages on Twitter Honouring Red Cross Day

#WorldRedCrossDay Whether it is a call to action for blood drives, disaster relief, or just community outreach, the Red Cross does an extraordinary job at not only meeting the immediate needs of a community, but also the preparation and planning for long-term support. pic.twitter.com/rhz8m7N8Yv — Abhinav Tiwari (@SvmTiwari) May 8, 2021

People Also Remember Swiss humanitarian, Henry Dunant

Remembering Henry Dunant the first Noble Laurent of world peace prize on his birthday And celebrating principles of #WorldRedCrossDay & #WORLDREDCRESCENTDAY is ##Unstoppable Together we are Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/JZ31QYzFHk — THRIVIKRAMARAO KASI (@ThrivikramaraoK) May 7, 2021

