Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI), a retired NASA spacecraft, is anticipated to re-enter Earth's atmosphere on April 19, about 21 years after its launch. According to the US space agency, there is no danger to people from it. The 2002-launched RHESSI satellite studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from its low-Earth orbit, advancing scientific knowledge of the physics behind the production of these potent energy bursts. After 16 years, NASA terminated it in 2018 due to communication problems. Doomsday Coming? Two Giant Asteroids Hurtling Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed, Warns NASA; Know If They Will Hit Our Planet.

Dead Satellite to Enter Into Earth’s Atmosphere Today

