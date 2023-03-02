Some miscreants hacked into the LED speed limit display board installed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the Nerul stretch of Palm Beach Road and wrote a rather disgusting message on it. The display board uttered cuss words in Hindi. The message on the LED scroll is filled with expletives and unmentionable words. Some of the commuters recorded the video of the offensive signboard and posted it on Twitter. Soon, the traffic police shut down the board. ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Message Appears on Digital Diversion Board Near Haji Ali in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

Sign Board With Cuss Words Shows Up in Navi Mumbai:

Navi Mumbai Palm Beach Road per Nri Complex ke signal Or Or uske age singal per Mahanagar palika Ka Digital Board Jis per Road safety ki information di jati hai Aj Waha Kya Diya Ja raha Hai Public Ko Gali @Navimumpolice @NaviMumbaiCity @NaviMumbaiCity pic.twitter.com/5pgdZiHFg3 — Review Tadkazz (@RTadkazz) March 1, 2023

