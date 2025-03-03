In the era of virality, Yechan C Lee (40kahani) is a true-blue cross-cultural star. A South Korean speaking in a Bihari accent can create cognitive dissonance. But not for Lee Yechan. Spending his early years in Patna, his home for 20 years, allowed Lee to naturally pick up the Bihari accent, much like a first language. His fluency in Hindi captivated the desi audience. Well, now the internet’s favourite Korean vlogger got married. His dreamy Korean wedding video was posted on Instagram by his Indian guest, friend and content creator Sagar Bhandarii. Through his viral video, he took the audience to a beautiful setting as Lee Yechan married his partner.

Yechan C Lee’s Korean Wedding Video

