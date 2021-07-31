Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant have a disappointing day at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The two have failed to qualify for round 3 of the 50-meter event. Anjum finished 15th (1167 pts) while Tejaswini finished 33rd (1154 pts). Top eight shooters have qualified for the next round.

Shooting: Both Anjum Moudgil & Tejaswini Sawant fail to qualify for Final of 50m Rifle 3P event. In Qualification: Anjum finished 15th (1167 pts) while Tejaswini finished 33rd (1154 pts). Top 8 qualified for Final. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/r1GQaV63Yw — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)