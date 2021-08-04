Anshu Malik will be in action at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. She takes part in the women's 57kg Freestyle 1/8 final competition and will face Iryna Kurachkina. Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of the competition apart from DD Sports. Live streaming online will be available on SonyLIV. It begins at 08:00 AM IST onwards. You can check live score updates here.

This 19 year old sensation hails from a family of wrestlers & now it’s her turn to begin her legacy at the Olympics! ANSHU MALIK, GO FOR GOLD.#HumHongeKamyab! 🇮🇳 Watch her LIVE, 8 AM onwards, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 & Sony SIX 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/Dc8zBjt2Kr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)