Anshu Malik's campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020 started poorly as suffered defeat in the very first round to Belarus' Iryana Kurachkina.

#Wrestling : Anshu Malik loses to 2 time World Championships medalist Iryana Kurachkina 2-8 in 1st round (57kg). She needs to wait now to see if can be in contention for repechage. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/KT1w61Vdf3 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)