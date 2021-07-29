Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the finals of Men's Lightweight Double Scull Final after falling short in the semi-final B. However, the duo will feature in Final B of the discipline. The game has a tentative start time of 05:20 am IST and will be streamed live on SonyLIV with the telecast available on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

Tomorrow It’s going to be a busy day for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics Set your reminders already ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GNObXm08iI — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 28, 2021

