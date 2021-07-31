Archer Atanu Das has been ousted from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he lost to Japan's Furukawa. The India archer lost 4-6. Earlier Deepika Kumari was ousted from the Tokyo 2020.

#Archery : Atanu Das goes down fighting to London Olympic medalist Takaharu Furukawa 4-6 in Pre-QF. Earlier Atanu had got the better of London Olympic Gold medalist Oh Jin-hyek in Pre-QF. Thats END of Indian challenge in Archery. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/XPrasLnGmL — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

