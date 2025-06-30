In a commanding final, India's Ayush Shetty prevailed over Brian Yang in the final of the US Open 2025 men's singles competition to win his maiden title on the BWF World Tour. 20-year-old Shetty outplayed his opponent 21-18, 21-13 to ensure an Indian shuttler's first win of the season this year. Shetty became the second Indian after Lakshya Sen's victory in the Canada Open 2023 to clinch a men's singles title in Badminton. Shetty, during the US Open 2025, managed to beat opponents like Magnus Johannessen, Kuo Kuan Luin, and world number 6 Chou Tien Chen to mark his arrival on the international stage. Ayush Shetty Stuns World Number Nine Chou Tien-Chen; Tanvi Sharma Becomes Youngest Indian to Reach BWF World Tour Final at US Open 2025.

Ayush Shetty Wins US Open S300 2025

