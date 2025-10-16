India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will face their toughest challenge when the pair takes on World Number 1 Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament on Thursday, October 16. The Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe Denmark Open 2025 badminton match is expected to begin at approximately 2:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be played on Court 3 in Jyske Bank Arena. Denmark Open 2025 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. So, the Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe Denmark Open 2025 match might be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament in India. The Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe second round of the Denmark Open 2025 match live streaming will be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel & the JioHotstar app, and website. Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Second Round of Denmark Open 2025

Indians in Action In the Denmark Open 2025

Can We Make The Quarterfinal At the #DenmarkOpenSuper750 we have three Indian entries in the second round. Catch them in action from 2:20pm pic.twitter.com/PWLEM4n18Z — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)