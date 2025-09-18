Indian star men's double badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a dominating victory over Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang-Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in the round of 16 of the ongoing China Masters 2025 on Thursday, September 18. The Indian pair defeated the Taiwanese pair in straight sets (21-12, 21-13) to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing badminton event. Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in straight games, with scores of 24-22 and 21-13. PV Sindhu Advances to Quarterfinals of China Masters 2025, Indian Shuttler Thrashes World No 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong by 21-15, 21-15 in Round of 16.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Storm Into Quarterfinals of China Masters 2025

BROTHERS OF DESTRUCTION INTO THE QF OF CHINA MASTERS A dominant victory by the boys as they defeated Wang Chi Lin/Chiu Hsiang Chien 21-12, 21-13 in R16 🔥🔥 Let's Go Boys 😁 pic.twitter.com/GDvwcKyVl3 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)