Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history when they reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. Now they will face Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the summit clash. The match has an estimated starting time of 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 and you can watch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website. Tim Cook Meets Indian Badminton Stars: Apple CEO Shares Photos With P Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty and Parupalli Kashyap.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)