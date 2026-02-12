Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus sparked a social media storm during IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 as fans drew striking comparisons between his bowling action and that of Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Usman Tariq. Erasmus, who derailed India's start by dismissing both Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, displayed an unconventional, jerky delivery stride that fans linked with Tariq’s controversial 'pause-and-release' style. Fans on platform X (formerly Twitter) began labelling him the 'Usman Tariq of Namibia', referring to the Pakistani spinner for a similar arm-bend and staggered run-up. The 'Pause and Deliver' Debate: Why Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action Is Sparking Controversy.

Good Practice For India

Erasmus trying to copy Usman Tariq? Good practice for Indian team. pic.twitter.com/Xl2MgLbnmO — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 12, 2026

'Usman Tariq of Namibia'

'Usman Tariq Copying Gerhard Erasmus?'

Trial Bowler

Is Erasmus doing trial spell of Usman Tariq ?😂 Then Good for India to not to surprise #INDvNAM — sandy mandy (@sandyma85055462) February 12, 2026

Same, Same but Different!

This Erasmus guy almost have same action as Usman Tariq only difference is he doesn’t pause — . (@talha_fcb) February 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

