Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus sparked a social media storm during IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 as fans drew striking comparisons between his bowling action and that of Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Usman Tariq. Erasmus, who derailed India's start by dismissing both Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, displayed an unconventional, jerky delivery stride that fans linked with Tariq’s controversial 'pause-and-release' style. Fans on platform X (formerly Twitter) began labelling him the 'Usman Tariq of Namibia', referring to the Pakistani spinner for a similar arm-bend and staggered run-up. The 'Pause and Deliver' Debate: Why Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action Is Sparking Controversy.
Good Practice For India
Erasmus trying to copy Usman Tariq? Good practice for Indian team. pic.twitter.com/Xl2MgLbnmO
— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 12, 2026
'Usman Tariq of Namibia'
Erasmus .... The Usman Tariq of Namibia.#INDvNAM #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/s73uwT7BO8
— Zeeshan Qayyum 🇵🇰 (@XeeshanQayyum) February 12, 2026
'Usman Tariq Copying Gerhard Erasmus?'
Usman Tariq is coping Gerhard Erasmus?#INDvNAM pic.twitter.com/oqcGDfKpRv
— Chota Chapri 2.0 (@chota_chapri8) February 12, 2026
Trial Bowler
Is Erasmus doing trial spell of Usman Tariq ?😂 Then Good for India to not to surprise
— sandy mandy (@sandyma85055462) February 12, 2026
Same, Same but Different!
This Erasmus guy almost have same action as Usman Tariq only difference is he doesn’t pause
— . (@talha_fcb) February 12, 2026
