India batter Harleen Deol had everyone in splits during the Indian women’s cricket team’s official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their World Cup win. What began as a formal interaction celebrating India’s historic triumph turned light-hearted when Harleen, known for her lively personality, surprised the Prime Minister with a cheeky question. “Sir, your skin is always glowing. Can you please tell me what is your skincare routine?” she asked, leaving teammates and Modi himself laughing. Amused, the Prime Minister replied, “I do not think about all that.” A teammate quickly quipped, “Sir, it’s the love of millions of this country!” - sparking more laughter in the room. Even head coach Amol Muzumdar joined the banter, joking, “As you can see sir, these are the personalities I deal with - which has made my hair go white.” The fun-filled exchange quickly went viral online. PM Narendra Modi Meets India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025-Winning Members At Lok Kalyan Marg (See Pics).

Harleen Deol’s Skincare Question to PM Narendra Modi Leaves Everyone in Splits

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricketer and member of the Champion Indian Cricket team, Harleen Kaur Deol, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skin care routine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I did not pay a lot of attention to this... I've been in government for 25 years now.… pic.twitter.com/deqCTZcCAE — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)