AB de Villiers mimicked skipper Virat Kohli's way of celebrating during a match after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs on Sunday. Kohli is often talked about for his passionate celebrations on the field.

Watch the video here:

This 😹😹 AB De Villiers recreating Kohli Celebrations pic.twitter.com/U12Bi7DW20 — SG (@RCBSG30) September 27, 2021

