Ajinkya Rahane completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The right-hander achieved this feat during his team Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Punjab Kings on April 1, Friday. He also became the ninth Indian batter and 12th overall to complete this achievement.

