India continues to suffer from injury issues as after Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep also got ruled out of the IND vs ENG fourth Test match at Manchester. Mohammed Siraj revealed earlier that Akash Deep has a groin issue and he will undergo assessment. But Shubman Gill revealed that Akash Deep is now out and Anshul Kamboj is very close to make his debut. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Believes Anshul Kamboj Belongs to Same Variety of Pacers As Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah.

Akash Deep Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025

Shubman Gill: Akash Deep is unavailable, so is Arshdeep but we have good players in the team to pick twenty wickets. It is not ideal to have different bowlers but I was prepared On Anshul Kamboj: He is very close to making debut. We will see between Prasidh and Anshul tomorrow. — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 22, 2025

