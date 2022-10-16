Andhra Pradesh takes on Nagaland in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash on October, 16. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore and is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will be providing live telecast of the match. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live stream of the same. Fans can also follow the live updates of this match from BCCI’s Official Website and BCCI Domestic Twitter Handle.

Andhra vs Nagaland Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2022-23 will begin tomorrow i.e from Oct 11th to Nov 5th, 2022 at Indore, MP. Wishing out team all the best for the tournament!🔥💪🏻 📣 All matches played at Holkar Stadium will be broadcast LIVE on Disney Hotstar, Star Sports 1 & 2 . Stay tuned🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hMlVtHXX6v — Nagaland Cricket Association (@Nagaland_CA) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)