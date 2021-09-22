South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has displayed an example of bowling at express pace as he has now bowled top seven fastest balls in this edition of the Indian Premier League so far. The right-arm bowler has been one of Delhi Capitals' best players in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium as his pace has caused some serious problems for the batsmen.

UNREAL! 12 balls into #IPL2021, and Anrich Nortje already has the TOP 6⃣ Fastest Balls of the Tournament 🔥🔥🔥#DCvSRH #IPL2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/36KQcxrxab — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 22, 2021

