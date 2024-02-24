RCB-W start their campaign on a positive note as they secure a two-run victory in their opening game against UPW-W. After put into bat first, RCB-W started slow losing their star cricketers in quick succession but picked up pace later when Sabbhineni Meghana (53) and Richa Ghosh (62) came together at the crease. The duo provided RCB-W with a competitive score of 157/6. Chasing it, UPW also struggled to get off a good start but similarly to RCB found momentum through a middle order partnership of Shweta Shehrawat (31) and Grace Harris (38). Asha Sobhana broke the partnership and scalped three wickets in one over to turn the game in favour of RCB-W. Poonam Khemnar's desperate attempt in the end was not enough as RCB-W comfortably got over the finishing line. Asha Sobhana (5/22) finished with a five-wicket haul. Asha Sobhana Becomes First Indian to Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Scalps Three Wickets in One Over to Achieve Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

RCB-W Kickstart WPL 2024 Campaign With Two-Run Victory

Two days already into #TATAWPL 2024 and we have witnessed back to back final-ball thrillers! 🔥 The packed house in Bengaluru celebrates @RCBTweets' inaugural win of the season 🥳 Match Centre 💻📱 https://t.co/kIBDr0FhM4#TATAWPL | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/AAEtmoAadW — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)