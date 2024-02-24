Asha Sobhana adds new lease of life RCB Women's bowling unit as she scalps three wickets in one over and completes her first five-wicket haul in RCB's first match in the WPL 2024 against UPW. Chasing the score of 158, UPW suffered a top order collapse but a partnership of Shweta Sehrawat and Grace Harris was taking them near to the victory. Just then Asha dismissed both the set batters and Kiran Navgire to turn the game back again in RCB's favour. She becomes the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul. Richa Ghosh Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W Match.

Asha Sobhana Picks Three Wickets in One Over

THREE wickets in an over 🤯 Triple treat from Asha Shobana and this match is heading down to the wire 💥 Match Centre 💻📱 https://t.co/kIBDr0FhM4#TATAWPL | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/IQ469MGFPC — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 24, 2024

Asha Sobhana Becomes First Indian to Take Five-Wicket Haul in WPL

Sobhana Asha becomes the FIRST Indian to take a fifer in WPL. pic.twitter.com/kioMjkGkPW — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 24, 2024

