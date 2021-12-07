James Anderson posted a message on Instagram after being left out of the 12-man England squad for the Ashes 2021-22 opener at the Gabba. 'I’ll be doing all I can to help from the sidelines,' wrote the veteran pacer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)