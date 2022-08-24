Indian cricket team players have landed in Dubai to participate at Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue visited the training ground after their arrival and met a few players from Pakistan and Afghanistan. BCCI took to Twitter to share the video of Indian players starting their training ahead of their clash against Pakistan on August 28. The opening match of the tournament will be held on August 27.

Watch BCCI's video of Indian player's practice session:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)