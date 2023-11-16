Virat Kohli has had a terrific ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, one that he will never forget. The right-hander, a day ago, broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries when he raised his bat in the format for the 50th time in front of the legend himself and a sea of Team India fans. However, Sumit Bajaj, an astrologer, had predicted Kohli to have a very memorable CWC 2023 campaign pretty early on. In a post on 'X' formerly Twitter dated September 11, Bajaj had written, "Virat Kohli shall have a memorable World Cup in Oct-Nov 2023...He would play great innings & also surpass Sachin’s ODI Hundreds record during the World Cup." The post has now gone viral on social media. ‘Unreal...Did You Time Travel?’ Netizens React After Fan’s ‘Dream’ On Mohammed Shami Taking Seven Wickets in IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Comes True!

Astrologer's Prediction About Virat Kohli Comes True

KING KOHLI Virat Kohli shall have a memorable World Cup in Oct-Nov 2023 He would play great innings & also surpass Sachin’s ODI Hundreds record during the World Cup & play some remarkable innings as well! He should most likely be the 2nd or 3rd top scorer of the World Cup, if… pic.twitter.com/BOoeIQs0uh — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) September 11, 2023

