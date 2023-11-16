Mohammed Shami's sensational seven-wicket haul turned things around completely as India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The fast bowler broke several records in this performance and a fan's prediction, rather a 'dream' about him pulling off such an amazing feat has come true! The user on 'X', with the username '@DonMateo_X14' made a post on November 14 at 1:14 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) about having a dream where Shami ended up with a seven-wicket haul in the semifinal, which was played on November 15. And after this happened, his post went viral all over the platform with fans being left amazed. Check some of the reactions below. 'Stuff of Dreams' Fans React After Mohammed Shami Takes A Sensational Seven-Wicket Haul to Power India to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Bro did u time travel? https://t.co/AT68dQMeUo — Mou 𒈔 ᴹ☻ᴬ💙 (@bluespringverse) November 15, 2023

Bro is ahead of his time https://t.co/3lvbMp0yVY — MohaWk🤖 (@Lone_Sova) November 15, 2023

please have a dream where i’m a billionaire with happy mindset https://t.co/c1U9eVHpQD — ✨ (@_itsokaybro) November 15, 2023

