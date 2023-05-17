Atharva Taide has become the second batter in IPL 2023 to be retired out. The left-hander was called back to his dugout, potentially because of his low strike-rate of just 130.95. Taide had scored a fifty, but the Punjab Kings' management opted for this move with the increasing required run rate. Last year, Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Ashwin was retired out during a match against Chennai Super Kings. 'Don't Want a Wicket?' Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Dropped Catches and Missed Run Outs During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Atharva Taide Retired Out

Atharva Taide has retired out. First Retired out of this IPL 2023. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 17, 2023

Second Batter in IPL History

Retired out in IPL R Ashwin - 28(23) vs CSK, 2022 Atharva Taide - 55(42) vs DC, today*#PBKSvDC #IPL202 — Ram Garapati (@srk0804) May 17, 2023

