Delhi Capitals have had an unforgettable day on the field against Punjab Kings on May 17. There have been quite a few dropped catches and poor fielding efforts, which have resulted in missed run out opportunities in the match. Kuldeep Yadav, memorably, had both Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone dropped off his bowling and his agony summed up Delhi's fielding performance. Following their poor effort on the field, fans have taken to social media to react. Shikhar Dhawan Takes Wonderful Catch to Dismiss David Warner During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Relive A Missed Run out Chance Here:

The delivery that had confusion written all over it 😅 Relive that missed opportunity here 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/WJMWVOzpMb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2023

'Don't Want a Wicket?'

Delhi Capitals don't want to take another wicket? So many opportunities missed. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 17, 2023

Poor Fielding

Two catches drop by Delhi Capitals Fielder's same with kuldeep Yadav's bowling & After that Warner miss to hit the stumps ( run out ) #IPL2O23 — Sarvesh Bhagade (@BhagadeSarvesh) May 17, 2023

Dropped Catches

DC - Delhi Capitals ❌ DC - Drop Catches ✔️ — JC (@JayC_144) May 17, 2023

'Awful'

Delhi Capitals fielding has been worse than a school team. Awful just awful — Pankil Sheth (@PankilSheth19) May 17, 2023

