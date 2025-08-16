The Australia national cricket team is going to take on the South Africa national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 is being held at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The three-match T20I series between both countries is levelled 1-1. Meanwhile, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts have made three changes - Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie come in their playing XI. During the toss, South Africa captain Aiden Markram stated that they have made one change. Senuran Muthusamy comes in for the final T20I. Australia have never lost a men's international at this same venue. Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Australia have made three changes for the BKT Tyres T20 series decider against South Africa at Cazalys Stadium. #AUSvSA https://t.co/FxSKCJz7Om — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

