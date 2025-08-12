In the ongoing three-match T20I series, the hosts Australia national cricket team, won the first one by a big 17 runs. Now, once again, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, the Aussies and the Proteas had to lock horns. The AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 is set to start at 2:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia have won the toss and their captain Mitchell Marsh has decided to bowl first. Alex Carey makes a comeback into the Aussie squad, after four years. Sean Abbott also gets a chance. Josh Inglis is injured, dropped and Nathan Ellis is rested. Rassie van der Dussen and Nqaba Peter are the two inclusions for SA. George Linde and Senuran Muthusamy have been rested. A win here will seal the series for the Aussies, while South Africa need a victory to level. Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Toss Update

Alex Carey will play his first T20I game in four years, as Mitch Marsh wins the toss and chooses to field first. #AUSvSA https://t.co/mT4fb9XJZS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

