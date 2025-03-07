Fourth-placed Australia Masters are set to face fifth-placed South Africa Masters in the next game of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. The Australia vs South Africa IML 2025 match will be played on March 7, and be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide Australia vs South Africa match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the AUS-M vs SA-M IMLT20 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website. IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar's Fifty In Vain As Australia Masters Beat India Masters By 95 Runs.
Australia vs South Africa IML 2025 Live:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 #IMLT20 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡-𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝! 🤩
Block your dates 🗓️, grab your snacks & get ready for an 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧! 😍#TheBaapsOfCricket #DisneyplusHotstar #ColorsCineplex #ColorsCineplexSuperhits #imloncineplex #imlonhotstar pic.twitter.com/gGA5YyGWKD
— INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official) February 5, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)