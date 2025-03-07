Fourth-placed Australia Masters are set to face fifth-placed South Africa Masters in the next game of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. The Australia vs South Africa IML 2025 match will be played on March 7, and be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide Australia vs South Africa match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the AUS-M vs SA-M IMLT20 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website. IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar's Fifty In Vain As Australia Masters Beat India Masters By 95 Runs.

Australia vs South Africa IML 2025 Live:

