Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I 2022 match is all set to take place at the MCG. The game is all set to take on each other at 1.40 pm IST. Sony Sports will be bringing to you the live streaming of the game.

With the series wrapped up, @CricketAus might experiment while @OfficialSLC are desperate for a morale-boosting win 😬 Get ready to be entertained with 4️⃣th #AUSvSL T20I, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/PEWfKMurAt 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/dBXh05oGRl — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) February 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)