Dunith Wellalage bamboozled Glenn Maxwell with a magnificent delivery during the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 on Friday, February 14. This happened on the fifth ball of the 17th over of the run chase where the right-hander lunged forward to defend the delivery but it instead went past the outside edge and struck the off-stump. Glenn Maxwell did not have a clue about the delivery and the ball spinning away late did the trick for Dunith Wellalage, who got rid of the dangerous Australia national cricket team batter for just one run off three deliveries. Steve Smith Grabs a One-Handed Stunner in Slips To Dismiss Dunith Wellalage During SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Dunith Wellalage's Delivery to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell, Here:

WHAT A BALL! Wellalage picks up his second and Maxwell is on his way #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/p0XgIAjz1J — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 14, 2025

