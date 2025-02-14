Sri Lanka produced yet another magnificent performance to beat Australia by a massive margin of 174 runs in the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 in Colombo on February 14. With this, Sri Lanka have secured a 2-0 whitewash over Australia in the two-match ODI series. The 174-run win was also Sri Lanka's biggest win over Australia in ODIs. Batting first, the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team scored a competitive 281/4 with Kusal Mendis leading the way with a brilliant century (101). Captain Charith Asalanka also starred with 78 runs off 66 deliveries while Nishan Madushanka struck a half-century as well (51). In response, the Sri Lankan spinners made life incredibly difficult for the Australia National Cricket Team batters, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage taking seven wickets between themselves. Dunith Wellalage was the best bowler, taking four wickets for just 35 runs while Wanindu Hasaranga scalped 3/23. Asitha Fernando also took three wickets. Dunith Wellalage Castles Glenn Maxwell With a Sensational Delivery During SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Result

Sri Lanka finishes the ODI series in style with a MASSIVE 174-run victory over Australia! 🇱🇰 We take the series 2-0! 🏆 This is Sri Lanka's BIGGEST ODI win against Australia EVER! 🔥 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/2hNy6nJw72 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)