Babar Azam achieved another feat in the cricket as he equaled Virat Kohli's record of fastest 3000-run in T20Is. The right-handed batsman achieved this feat during the sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 30. Babar has smashed his 27th half-century in T20Is.

Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's Record of Fastest to 3000 T20I Runs:

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I runs for @babarazam258 ✅ He is the joint fastest to the milestone in 81 innings and only the fifth batter to cross the landmark figure 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ZY4TnYKJIp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

