Bahrain will take on Kuwait in Match 14 of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between Bahrain and Kuwait is set to be played on Monday, April 15. The BHR vs KUW T20I match venue will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Free Live Streaming Details

4 more thrilling fixtures coming your way on Day 4 of the #ACCMensPremierCup 🤩



Watch live:



Nepal vs Hong Kong, China: https://t.co/WulrLBH435

Malaysia vs Qatar: https://t.co/34hTPXsFd1



UAE vs Oman: https://t.co/H4BjKDSNkb

Kuwait vs Bahrain: https://t.co/fCfppUcaSe#ACC pic.twitter.com/jEigN959Dv— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 14, 2024

