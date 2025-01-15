Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will see Adelaide Strikers taking on Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, January 15. The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The match will begin at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Most Centuries in History of Big Bash League, From Steve Smith to Alex Carey, Check Full List.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Toss in BBL 2024-25

The @StrikersBBL won the bat flip and will bowl first against the @SixersBBL tonight.#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/ive2OmYmh5— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2025

