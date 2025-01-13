Mumbai, January 13: Steve Smith on Saturday equalled Ben McDermott's record of most centuries in Big Bash League (BBL) with a magnificent 121 at Sydney against Perth Scorchers. Let us look at most centuries scored by a batter in tournament history. Glenn Maxwell Breaks Big Bash League Unofficial Record of Longest Six With A 122 M Maximum, Creates History During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers)

Smith has scored three centuries in 32 innings, making it the joint-most centuries by a batter in tournament history. In 32 matches, he has made 1,147 runs at an average of 45.88 and a strike rate of 146.30. He has made three centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 125*.

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes)

The batter has scored three BBL tons in 100 matches. In 96 innings, he has made 2,720 runs at an average of 34.43 and a strike rate of 138.49. He has made three centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 127. He is the ninth-highest run-getter in tournament history.

Craig Simmons (Adelaide Strikers)

The opener played 20 BBL matches for Adelaide and Perth Scorchers combined. In 20 matches, he made 501 runs at an average of 25.05 and a strike rate of 142.73, with two centuries and best score of 112. Rare! Liam Haskett Gets Hit for a Six, His Father Takes Catch in the Stands at Adelaide Oval During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match in BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers)

One of Adelaide Strikers' mainstays has made two centuries in 57 matches. In 57 innings, he has made 1,850 runs at an average of 34.05 and a strike rate of 129.09, with two tons and 11 fifties.

Luke Wright (Melbourne Stars)

One of the league's earliest stars, this batter made 1,479 runs at an average of 29.00, with a strike rate of over 131. He made two centuries and six fifties in 57 innings, with best score of 117.