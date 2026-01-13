Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers take on each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). For the third-placed Stars, a victory would officially secure their place in the finals and keep them in the hunt for a top-two finish. Conversely, the match is a "do-or-die" scenario for the Strikers, who currently sit in sixth place and must win their remaining games to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. The Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming online is available on JioHotstar while live telecast of the BBL 2025-26 is available on Star Sports Network. BBL 2025-26: Mohammad Rizwan Forced to Retire Out as Melbourne Renegades Seek Acceleration Against Sydney Thunder (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL Live Streaming and Telecast

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

