Match 33 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 will pit the already eliminated Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Renegades on January 12. The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2025-26 match will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Sydney Showground. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Kids Face 'Second-Hand Embarrassment' As Mothers Kiss Their Sons on Big Bash League Kiss Cam During Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video),

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)