Two of the top-performing teams of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season will face each other to solidify their place in the points table. Defending champions Perth Scorchers are second in the points table with six wins from nine games so far in BBL season 13, while the Sixers have five wins from nine games and they stand at the third position in the points table. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on January 16, 2024, will start at 02:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live on Star Sports network channels Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Ricky Ponting Correctly Predicts Nathan Coulter-Nile's Delivery to Dismiss Nikhil Chaudhary During Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixer

Ready for a Scorcher 🔥 First ball at 7.40pm 📺 7 | Fox | Kayo#BBL13 #LIKEASIXER pic.twitter.com/gqamJATNiM — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 15, 2024

