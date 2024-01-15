Ricky Ponting showed his game reading skills once again while commentating during a BBL 2023-24 game as he correctly predicted what delivery Nathan Coulter-Nile will bowl next to Nikhil Chaudhary during the match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes. Ricky Ponting said "He'll drag the length back now, Coulter-Nile, take the pace off. It's what he does so well here at the MCG." Coulter-Nile really used a change of pace in the next delivery and Nikhil Chaudary went for a shot, miscuing it and Coulter-Nile got a wicket in that ball. Fans loved Ricky Ponting's sense of the game and shared the video on social media. Australian Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket.

Ricky Ponting Correctly Predicts Nathan Coulter-Nile's Delivery

Ricky Ponting: "He'll drag the length back now, Coulter-Nile, take the pace off. It's what he does so well here at the MCG." No prizes for guessing what Coulter-Nile does next to get Chaudhary's wicket...#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/DY57iEGxNG — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 15, 2024

