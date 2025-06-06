Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. Chawla shared a post on Instagram announcing his retirement. Chawla has successfully played for India, has been part of India's ICC ODI World Cup 2011 winning squad and also he is one of the most successful bowler in IPL with 192 wickets under his belt. As he announced his retirement, BCCI congratulated him on a memorable career. BCCI Congratulates Rohit Sharma As Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of India vs England Test Series.

BCCI Congratulates Piyush Chawla After Star Indian Spinner Announces His Retirement

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World T20 Winner 🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC Cricket World Cup Winner 🏆 Congratulations to Piyush Chawla on a memorable career 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/h3OKrPMRwA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)