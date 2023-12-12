The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has released a tender inviting bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Title Sponsor Rights for the Indian Premier League Seasons 2024-2028. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT will be available for purchase till January 8, 2024. Gautam Gambhir's Return As KKR Mentor Sparks Captaincy Dilemma Between Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana in the Franchise Ahead of IPL 2024: Report.

BCCI Releases Tender to Invite Bids For Title Sponsor Rights For IPL 2024-2028

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for the Indian Premier League Seasons 2024-2028. #IPL More Details 👇https://t.co/xRWVZok4Gw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)