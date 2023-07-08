Team India completed their preparations in Barbados for the first Test. After completing their training, the team will next head to Dominica for the training ahead of the first Test against West Indies. Meanwhile, BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of players hitting in the nets.

BCCI Shares Video of Team India Training in Nets

Preps in Barbados done ✅#TeamIndia off to Dominica next to begin training for the 1st Test against West Indies 👌👌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Ky5HSQcxR6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

