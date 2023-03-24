The last year’s edition of the IPL saw the Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finishing second last after having won only four and losing 10 matches out of 14 games. The season also saw India’s star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, taking over the reigns as CSK’s captain after Dhoni resigned from his post. However, after a few games, Jadeja gave up captaincy after deciding to focus on his game. Jadeja led his team in first eight games, out of which, the side lost six. The losses meant that the Dhoni-led side had failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in their IPL history. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Since the beginning, CSK have been a tactical mastermind during the auctions. The team very well knows the art of acquiring highly-talented players at the auction. This time also they have demonstrated the same skills with the acquisition of T20I World Cup Winner, Ben Stokes, who was purchased at a staggering price of Rs 16.25 crores. The addition of Stokes will strengthen the squad in terms of batting as well as bowling.

The acquisition of Stokes is justified as both Dhoni and Ben Stokes have played together earlier for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. With the retirement of Dwayne Bravo, CSK will find a true match-winner in Stokes, who has previously been a World Cup winner (ODI & T20I). CSK also have gone after India Opener, Ajinkya Rahane, who gave decent performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in last year’s IPL. The purchase of Rahane is another wise move especially after Robin Uthappa's retirement from professional cricket. 'Bulked Up MS Dhoni' Harsha Bhogle Shares Picture of 'Muscular' CSK Captain As He Prepares for IPL 2023.

The four-time IPL champions have already started preparing ahead of the IPL 2023 as recently, several pictures of MS Dhoni showing him practicing hard in the nets went viral. This goes to show that the MS Dhoni-led winners preparation for the upcoming IPL campaign is in full swing. CSK’s IPL campaign begins on March 31, 2023, against defending champions Gujarat Titan. Interestingly, this might be the last time that we get to see MSD don CSK’s jersey. Last year, reports emerged that the former Indian captain might call time on his IPL career. The CSK captain is yet to issue an official statement regarding this.

Strength

With the addition of Ben Stokes, the batting aspect looks all sorted especially after having retained their main stay batters, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mooen Ali, and, Devon Conway. The addition of Ben Stokes, allows CSK to use him as a match-turning player, who can contribute with both bat as well as ball. Their bowling department is also fine after acquiring New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, and South Africa speedster Sisanda Magala. Further, they also have bowlers in the form of Shivam Dube, and, Deepak Chahar.

Weakness

Fitness has been a problem for the ‘whistle podu’ team for the last one to two years. Even though this is not a big deal, but during intense heat of Indian summers, cricketers suffer from muscle related issues. This also means that the conditioning staff members have to put in extra efforts to ensure that the players remain fit and motivated in all conditions.

CSK IPL 2023 Schedule

CSK’s opening match is on the opening day of the IPL 2023, i.e. on March 31, 2023, against defending champions, Gujarat Titans. You can check CSK's IPL 2023 full schedule below.

CSK IPL 2023 Squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

