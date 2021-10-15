England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was on an indefinite break from cricket, returned to light training on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Great to be back hitting balls."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)